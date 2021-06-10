'I don't care if Kane costs £120m!' - Keane urges Man Utd to sign Spurs striker despite leadership doubts

The Red Devils legend would like to see the England captain move to Old Trafford and show more aggression on the pitch

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to fork out £120 million ($170m/€140m) to sign Harry Kane, despite also admitting to having doubts about the Tottenham striker's leadership skills.

Kane is being tipped to leave Spurs after their latest trophyless season, having openly admitted that he is driven to win the biggest team prizes the game has to offer.

The Red Devils are among those being tipped to make a move for the 27-year-old, and Keane would love to see a deal come to fruition, but has also pinpointed the one area of the striker's game he believes needs to be improved.

Kane is currently serving as captain for both Tottenham and England, but a Red Devils legend thinks he needs to take on more responsibility in terms of motivating his teammates in order to justify wearing the armband.

"The only thing I’d hold against Kane, there’s a big negative I have towards Kane," Keane told SkyBet.

"I think Kane is an amazing player, every club should be trying to sign him, Manchester United have got to sign him, I don’t care if it’s £120 million… sign him.

"But I don’t think he’s a good leader. I never see him digging anyone out at Spurs. I know people might go, ‘well that’s not his personality’ or, ‘he might do it in the dressing room’. I don’t think he does and that’s a big problem.

"Okay, you can lead with your brilliant play. But I think sometimes I want to see another side to Kane, I’d love to see him get hold of somebody."

Newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to land Kane ahead of their local rivals, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in his services.

The prolific forward is also attracting interest from aboard, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be ready to offer him a different career path, but he has expressed a desire to continue playing in the English top-flight.

Whoever manages to secure Kane's signature will likely have to pay a nine-figure sum, which rules out a whole host of top clubs that have been struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

United and City both have the funds to pull off such a transfer, but the former are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, while the latter are reportedly set to do the same with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Kane can make his stock rise even further if he performs well at Euro 2020, though, with the Spurs star set to shoulder the hopes of an entire nation once again after winning the Golden Boot during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals two years ago.

