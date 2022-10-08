'I don't want a repeat' - Belgium boss Martinez admits Eden Hazard went nightclubbing before Netherlands defeat

Roberto Martinez has confirmed Eden Hazard went clubbing two days before Belgium's Nations League defeat to the Netherlands.

Hazard had night out

Featured in Dutch defeat

Martinez explains incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard was spotted in a nightclub in Brussels in September ahead of Belgium's 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands. Martinez has explained the Real Madrid forward was given permission to enjoy a night off but would not like to see the incident repeated.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We trust our players, and he was allowed to spend time with his family, or with his friends," he told RTBF. "There is a very clear story behind this, but I am not going to talk about it in public, it will be handled internally. I would not like to see this repeated, but there are reasons for this story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard remains an important player for Belgium ahead of the World Cup but continues to struggle for minutes at Real Madrid. The 31-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and has only started once in La Liga in 2022-23. Hazard's lack of form and match fitness will be a concern for Martinez ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR EDEN HAZARD? The Belgian is in the Real Madrid squad for today's La Liga clash against Getafe but is likely to be on the bench once more for Carlo Ancelotti's side.