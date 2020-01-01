I do not regret leaving Gor Mahia - Harambee Stars' Ouma

The full-back left the local heavyweights after an unsuccessful 2016 campaign and has now revealed why the decision remains a good one

and AIK Fotball left-back Eric Ouma has stated he does not regret his decision to leave Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights .

Ouma left Gor Mahia in 2017 after a season with them and had won the 2016 KPL Young Player award as he left to join Georgian club FC Kolkheti Poti.

“I might not have won a KPL title with Gor Mahia, but I don’t regret leaving them. It was somehow a blessing in disguise,” the defender told Standard Sports.

“Sometimes in life, you need to take such risks and challenge yourself a bit. If you fail, you will learn the lessons and gain experience to prepare you for the next challenge.”

Although the Kakamega High School alumnae does not regret his transfer move, he is quick to state the benefits he gained simply for donning the Green Army jersey.

“Gor Mahia exposed me to the world and they will always have a special place in my heart. I wouldn’t be where I’m right now without them.

“But I was in a dilemma; to choose between going abroad and committing my future to Gor Mahia. I had received a scholarship from the USA six months before my initial contract expired, but I decided to sign another six-month deal as I weighed other options.

“I didn’t want to make a rushed decision because I was still inexperienced.”

The Harambee Stars defender further picked what he considers as his greatest achievements.

“Signing for AIK was one of the greatest moments in my career. This is a big club here in ,” he concluded. “So, joining AIK has given me the motivation to work extra hard with the aim of moving to bigger leagues in Europe.

“Most scouts in Europe either come to watch AIK matches or follow them on television, so I believe this is a great opportunity for me to prove my worth and make it.”

Ouma signed for the 12-time Swedish champions from third-tier side IF Vasalund in 2020.