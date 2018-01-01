'They'll tell me when it's time to sign' – Icardi unconcerned by Inter contract discussions

The Argentine scored a late penalty to hand Inter all three points against Serie A strugglers Udinese on Saturday.

Mauro Icardi has revealed that talks are still ongoing with Inter over his contract renewal and insists that he is not worried by the discussions.

Icardi scored the winner for Inter against Udinese on Saturday, lofting in a brilliantly executed Panenka to get the Nerazzurri back on track following four matches without a win in all competitions with his manager Luciano Spalletti labelling him the "perfect" forward.

Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, tweeted on Friday that she had assessing Inter's proposed contract renewal, but Icardi insisted that there was no announcement to make as of yet.

"[Nara] speaks to the club, I just have to do my work on the pitch," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia.

"They'll tell me when it's time to sign and that way I don't have to worry about it."

Icardi has scored 13 goals in all competitions so far this term, including what looked to be the header that sent Inter through to the Champions League's last-16 against PSV.

However, Tottenham's draw with Barcelona meant that Inter will drop into the Europa League, and Icardi insisted that the only way for Luciano Spalletti's side to bounce back from their Champions League exit is to close the gap on second-place Napoli and leaders Juventus.

66' Misses a free header

76' Perfect chip down the middle from 12 yards @MauroIcardi = Ice in his veins ❄❄ #FORZAINTER #InterUdinese pic.twitter.com/tIJ2O1NDKa — Inter (@Inter_en) December 15, 2018

"We had to send a signal after Tuesday's game, as we were disappointed by what happened," Icardi said.

Article continues below

"But we knew we were still here in Serie A and can catch the teams ahead of us.

"We can forget about the Champions League by winning the next games and end 2018 in the best way we can."

Chievo are next up for Inter, before a huge top-of-the-table encounter with Napoli on December 26, with a trip to Empoli to close out 2018.