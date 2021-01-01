'I didn't see Afcon qualifying goal against Egypt coming' - Harambee Stars' Hassan

The forward was involved during a game against the Pharaohs where he restored parity to deny the visitors a Nairobi win

Harambee Stars forward Abdallah Hassan has revealed he did not see the goal against Egypt in his Africa Cup of Nations qualifier coming.

The Bandari forward scored to ensure Egypt did not pick a win against Harambee Stars in Nairobi in March and the scorer has now revealed his feeling before the goal.

The forward has been a regular player for the national team especially since Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee took charge.

"Although I didn't see it coming, I'd taken to the pitch in the belief I had the potential to put my name on the score sheet. Coach Mulee made me believe it was possible before the match," Hassan told The Star.

"I'm forever grateful to God for affording me the opportunity to feature for the national team and more so getting a rare chance in life to score against a big team like Egypt.

"I was overwhelmed with joy after scoring that goal. It was my first goal in such a high-profile match."

Hassan, who has seen rumours around his future swirl, detailed how his career started to the point he became a Kenyan Premier League player.

"My journey began in Mombasa although I had previously lived in Nairobi's Ziwani area for a while. I took a deep interest in football while attending Tononoka Secondary School in Mombasa," he explained.

"After completing high school education, I decided to travel to Nairobi to look for employment."

"I settled in the sprawling Kibera slums. At Kibera, I joined Uweza Academy and after approximately three years linked up with Posta Rangers' U20 side where I was appointed captain."

Bandari, who spotted him over four seasons ago, have been Abdallah's home club since then. He has been linked with Gor Mahia and Yanga SC since he shone for the national side.

"In January 2016, Bandari scouts spotted me and invited me over for trials. I was handed an opportunity during a friendly match in Kisumu and that's where they got impressed with my potential and signed me up," he concluded.

"It's been a long and tedious struggle especially in Kibera where I encountered a lot of challenges. I thank God I finally made it and got a chance to play for Bandari."

Recently, Mulee advised the forward to remain focused despite his recent stardom.

"Abdallah is not scared of anyone, he is confident in what he does and it is the reason why he has scored three goals in as many matches," Mulee told Goal in an earlier interview.

Article continues below

"He is a young player but very mature when it comes to football. He has given us a solution in the right-wing and we hope he will work harder to maintain his position.

"Abdallah will surely go far, but he has to stay focused. He should not let all the praise he is receiving right now get into his head. That is the only way for him to continue climbing the ladder."

Hassan was given his debut by Sebastien Migne during an African Nations Championship encounter against Tanzania in 2019.