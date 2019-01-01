I didn't have to coach Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards to be successful in Kenya - Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach believes his work cannot be evaluated on the basis of not being a coach of the traditional Kenyan giants

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has insisted a Kenyan coach can be successful with the national team without even coaching or AFC .

Kimanzi has stated his success cannot be gauged for having not coached either of the two Kenyan giants in his career.

“Clubs like Gor Mahia and Leopards for a long time have always preferred coaches from outside and so, I cannot be judged for having not been at Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards because I have never been given the chance,” Kimanzi told Radio Jambo.

The former and head coach discussed the differences between the clubs in the .

“There is no small team in the league what brings the difference is the budgetary muscle of respective teams and maybe their cultures,” he added.

Kimanzi explained why some clubs have not been producing players for the national team recently.

He specifically pointed toward Tusker and Mathare United whose representation in the national team have kept dwindling despite being a key source of players for Harambee Stars in the past.

“A club will only contribute players to the national team when they have glorious moments in the league and a club like Tusker are still undergoing transition.

“They have had different coaches in the last few seasons and it affects their performances for sure. For Mathare United, they have had not a good moment in the recent past.”

“So, they [Tusker] may not have contributed more players because of the transition they are undergoing but Tusker have been a good source of players for Harambee Stars for a very long time,” Kimanzi explained.

“For now, a lot of other clubs are trying and it becomes hard for them to be overlooked.”

Kimanzi has overseen one match since his appointment, when drew 1-1 with in the international friendly on September 8.