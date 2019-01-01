'I deserved England Nations League snub' - Trippier

The Spurs defender has no complaints about Gareth Southgate's decision but has vowed to earn his place back in the squad

full-back Kieran Tripper admits he deserved to be left out of ’s squad for the Nations League finals as he has not been performing well enough.

The 28-year-old was a notable omission from Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for next week’s tournament in Portugal.

’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and ’s Kyle Walker are the two right-backs in the Three Lions squad.

Tripper’s omission comes just a year after he played a key role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in , including scoring the opening goal in their last four defeat to Croatia.

However, the former defender concedes that his dip in form means he didn’t deserve to keep his place in the side.

The 28-year-old is instead focusing on improving his club form in order to force his way back into the squad next season.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities that he [Southgate] gave me anyway,” said Trippier. "I know what I need to do to get back in that England team.

"I know I need to be playing better and it’s right that I’m not in the squad because I haven’t been performing well, I know that.

"I know what I need to do get in that team. Trent and Kyle have been unbelievable this season. They deserve to be playing and I don’t, simple as that, I know that for a fact.

“I need to regroup in the summer, get fully fit, come back flying in the new season and try and catch Gareth Southgate’s eye again.

“I’m the first one to know if I play badly and I’m willing to admit that, but it’s something you can learn from.

“The season’s gone now, I’m happy it's gone but the England situation, yeah, it’s a tough one to take but I’m willing to accept Gareth’s decision.”

England face the in the inaugural Nations League semi-finals in Guimaraes on June 6 as they seek a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Should the Three Lions beat Ronald Koeman’s side they will then face either hosts or in the final in on June 9.