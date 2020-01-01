'I couldn't understand Strachan's accent' - Digard reveals reason for Middlesbrough exit

The Scottish manager's manner of speaking left the midfielder puzzled and contributed to his departure from Teeside

Former man Didier Digard has admitted that he chose to leave Teeside because he could not understand anything manager Gordon Strachan was saying.

Digard joined Boro in 2008 and was a regular first-teamer in his debut season. The arrival of Strachan, however, saw the midfielder slip down the pecking order, culminating in a loan move to Nice at the start of 2010-11 that was made permanent the following year.

Looking back, Digard believes that his failure to get to grips with Strachan's thick Scottish accent ultimately hurt his chances at Middlesbrough.

More teams

"When I arrived in Middlesbrough, I was 22 years old, I was fighting to learn English, Gareth Southgate was the coach, it was fine," the 33-year-old told L'Equipe. "We went down, we restarted the season, we were second, and I don't know what he took from them, they fired coach Southgate, who is now coach. Gordon Strachan arrived, with a Scottish accent.

"I didn't understand anything! I signed in Nice because I understood absolutely nothing of what he was telling me. I can't even say if it was good or not, if it was English or not. It lasted almost two months.

"I had been in England for almost a year and a half, so I was starting to get by, but, honestly, I think he said any old thing. We were very good before he arrived and, with him, we only lost."

Article continues below

While his time in England may have ended unsuccessfully, Digard does hold fond memories of that spell - especially the antics of Egyptian team-mate Mido.

"In my first three matches with Boro he was a sub because of a knock, but scored two goals. [In the] next match - a derby against Sunderland - he says he's injured," Digard recalled. "The coach said: ''But you've just done the full warm-up'. He replied, 'You should have put me in first XI earlier'."

Digard went on to represent Nice for five years, racking up almost 150 appearances for the club. A spate of injuries prevented him from making an impact at Betis following a move in 2015, however, and his last taste of professional came at lower-league Spanish side Lorca in 2018.