‘I can't afford to lose focus’ – Omala ready to steer Harambee Stars past Comoros

The new K’Ogalo forward says he will stick to his plans so as he can achieve the targets he set with the national team

striker Benson Omala has vowed to use his first call-up to the national team to prove doubters wrong and also help the country get good results against Comoros.

The Harambee Stars are preparing to face the island nation in an qualifying double-header, with the first meeting set for November 11, in Nairobi.

The young striker, who has seen his star rise after signing for FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia from , has now said he has set targets he wants to achieve with the team and will strive not to lose focus so as to attain them.

“I have goals that I need to achieve with the national team,” Omala is quoted saying by FKF social media pages. “I can't afford to lose focus; I must be ready to achieve them.

“I don’t want to say I have achieved something now that I have made it to the national team squad for the first time, I will continue to work hard and make sure that I reach the targets I have set since earning the call, that is my mission.”

Omala could be handed a starting role against Comoros since Kenya’s top striker Michael Olunga could miss the clash against Comoros owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goal understands Olunga might not travel for the match as the Kashiwa Reysol camp has been hit by three coronavirus cases, including their head coach, and recently 's Professional League (JPL) confirmed the match between Kashiwa and Vegalta Sendai had to be rescheduled.

Olunga’s head coach Nelsinho Baptista was among the confirmed members of the team who had contracted the virus but the identities of the other people who tested positive have not been made public yet.

Olunga’s absence may end up being a huge blow for head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who is preparing the Harambee Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros.

Due to travel restrictions, Olunga was not part of the Kenya team that faced Zambia on October 9 in a friendly tie at Nyayo Stadium which the hosts won 2-1.

Mulee – in his first provisional squad since appointment – called up five strikers and Olunga’s probable absence will mean he will have to look upon the other four.

Apart from Omala, other strikers in Mulee’s squad are Masud Juma of JS Kabylie, John Avire of Tanta FC, and ’ Oscar Wamalwa.

The Comoros qualifiers - set for November 11 and 15 - offers Kenya a chance to fight for a first group win since they drew 1-1 against both and Togo in the first two games.

The Harambee Stars are in the hunt for back-to-back Afcon qualification since they took part in the 2019 edition but were eliminated in the group stage.