I cannot turn down chance to play for AFC Leopards - Indeche

The 28-year old states he enjoyed his time with Ingwe and cannot refuse to play for them again if an opportunity crosses his way

Lucas Indeche has admitted he will not turn down a chance to play for AFC at any given time.

The custodian was part of Ingwe's squad in the 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season before leaving a year later. The 28-year old believes he has what it takes to help the 13-time league champions in the goalkeeping department.

"I miss Leopards, it is a great team and my time there was really enjoyable," Indeche told Goal on Thursday.

"If I get another chance of playing for them, I will not hesitate, they are a great team that every player wants to be associated with. It was an honour to turn out for them a couple of seasons ago."

Ingwe have been doing relatively well in the league this season and are currently placed in sixth position with 31 points. The experienced goalkeeper believes the current squad is destined for greatness.

"This season, Leopards have stepped up and are doing well despite their financial status. I am confident, if this team is maintained, they will hit greater heights and win the league soon," Indeche concluded.

lead the table with 41 points, two more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboys and three more than FC who are third.