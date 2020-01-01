I cannot blame Chemelil Sugar for loss against Gor Mahia - Odera

The veteran coach states his players were not physically fit to play K'Ogalo for the entire 90 minutes

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has refused to blame his players despite a 4-0 defeat in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Wednesday.

A Samuel Onyango brace and goals apiece from Boniface Omondi and Nicholas Kipkirui were enough to hand K'Ogalo maximum points. The Sugar Millers conceded one goal in the first half with the other three coming in the second half.

"Yes, we have conceded four goals but I cannot blame my players at all for the result," Odera told Goal on Thursday.

"We cracked in the second half and allowed [Gor Mahia] to dominate, and in the end, we conceded three goals. My players have done well owing to the situation they are in currently, I could not ask for more from them. Match fitness is a problem for us still because we do not train as we should."

The tactician is however optimistic about changing the situation soon and help his team evade the relegation axe.

"The season is halfway done and we have to give our best and get points which will get us from the position we are in. We still have to fight for the team and save it from going down," Odera concluded.

Gor Mahia are third on 35 points from 15 games played while Chemelil are glued in 17th position with just four points after 17 games.