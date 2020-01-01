'I cannot blame Bandari FC board for replacing Mwalala' - Omino

The former Western Stima coach states the club wanted positive results which at the time were not coming and change was inevitable

Veteran coach Henry Omino feels the FC board had no option but to fire tactician Bernard Mwalala for the best interest of the club.

The former coach parted ways with Dockers following a series of unconvincing results at the coastal-based side with Twahir Muhiddin taking charge on an interim basis.

Omino admits Mwalala is doing a good job but at times in football, results go against you.

"The [Bandari] board acted just to help the team get back to their best form," the immediate former Kisumu All-Stars coach told Goal on Monday.

"The team has been struggling to get positive results consistently, it seems there was something that was amiss. I take nothing away from Mwalala, he is a top coach and helped the team finish twice in as many seasons in the , but sometimes things change."

Omino is expecting the players to accept the changes and adapt soon to help change the club's fortunes.

"Definitely the incoming coach will come with other instructions and different style of play. But players have to adapt to the situation and help the team perform better in the league," he concluded.

Bandari are currently in 11th position in the league having collected 18 points from 16 matches.