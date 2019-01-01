I can only leave Gor Mahia if they sack me – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal he will see off his contract with the Kenyan champions and will return to work next Sunday

coach Steven Polack has maintained he can only leave the club if they decide to fire him.

Reacting to news he had ditched the Kenyan champions after travelling to his native home on Monday, Polack said he was having a good time with his family and will definitely return to continue with his work.

“Personally, if I make a contract with any club I must stay there until the end of my contract or unless the [club] says otherwise,” Polack told Goal from Finland.

“So all that is speculation and rumours, I will be coming back on Sunday if they want to come to pick me from the airport they are most welcomed, I will be landing at [10 pm on Sunday], let them know the time and if they want to come, let them come.

“I am already at my house now, I missed my family and we are having a good time. I have a two-year contract; I am coming back to see out my contract unless the club decides otherwise.

“I have left Gor Mahia in safe hands because we have a good assistant coach. We need to rectify a few mistakes before our next league match and I know my assistant will do the job.”

Goal had revealed the coach left the country to visit his family in Finland with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) taking a break for international fixtures.

However, the news did not go down well with many K’Ogalo fans, thinking the coach had left the club for good. A similar situation occurred when his predecessor Hassan Oktay went home and never returned.

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the new season to replace Oktay and they have so far won their first four matches in the KPL.

They beat 5-2 in their league opener, floored 2-1, beat 2-0 and managed a 1-0 win against Zoo at Afraha Stadium.

Gor Mahia are sitting at the summit of the 18-team KPL table on 12 points, while KCB and Tusker follow on 10 points.