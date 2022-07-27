'I can feel the fire' - £46.5m new boy Martinez outlines 'titles' target in Man Utd unveiling video

The Argentine hopes to help the Red Devils to some silverware following his move from Ajax

Lisandro Martinez has declared his desire to help Manchester United fight for titles after being unveiled as the Premier League side's newest signing. The Argentina international agreed a transfer to United from Ajax worth £46.5 million ($53m) earlier this month, though that could rise to £57m ($68m) depending on add-ons.

Martinez was officially revealed as a United player on Wednesday with a video posted on social media, during which he donned their 2022-23 home jersey for the first time.

What did Martinez say about Man Utd?

"Every day we have to give more than 100 per cent. There is not another option," the 24-year-old said in the video.

"I can feel the fire. You have to fight for your family, you have to fight for the team. Winning mentality, titles. It's time to do it."

Martinez has also told United's official website that he is excited to reunite with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and believes they can enjoy success in England.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further," he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this."

How long is Martinez's contract at Man Utd?

The centre-back has signed a contract with United that runs until 2027.

However, the deal includes an option to extend for a sixth season.

Martinez, who made 118 appearances for Ajax before making the move to Old Trafford, is the third signing of the summer for United.

Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen had already been snapped up by United as the club continues to rebuild under new manager Ten Hag.