'I came here to write my name in PSG history' - Nuno Mendes

After a highly successful loan spell that saw him help the club regain the Ligue 1 title, the Portugal youngster has a lofty legacy in mind

Nuno Mendes says he has come to Paris Saint-Germain to write his name in the club's history books after it was confirmed that they had signed the defender on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old is set to remain at Parc des Princes through 2026 after a successful loan spell saw the club trigger their €40 million (£34m/$43m) option to acquire the left-back from Sporting CP.

Mendes was an impressive performer as PSG pushed on to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown after losing it the previous season, and speaking after he put pen to paper on a new deal, the teenager stated that his long-term stay would give him a chance to go down as a club great.

What has Mendes said about his PSG stay?

"I came here to write my name in Paris Saint-Germain history," Mendes told the club's official website. "It started this year, and I hope to continue the good times for the club, with more league wins, more titles.

"This is what I try to do every time I represent the club. Since I was little, I wanted to play for a big club and Paris Saint-Germain is one."

Reflecting on his own personal campaign at Parc des Princes, the Portugal prospect added: "From a personal point of view, I think it was a season of learning. I came here to grow and learn. It was a very good season."

What has Mendes said about PSG's overall campaign?

Despite his own personal impressions, Mendes was privy to another PSG campaign that saw them fall short of their European dreams in the Champions League despite a host of major arrivals, including Lionel Messi, though Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid at the close of the campaign provided a boost all around.

Reflecting on that, the teenager paid tribute to the team ethos on show, stating: "When we had bad times, the team was able to react in the right manner. We would go to training and do our best, and that's what we did all season.

"Despite the disappointments, the team always responded well. That's also what allowed us to win the league. It was the first time [that negative pressure] happened to me, but I'm sure other players have already been there. I think the senior players helped us through the bad times, because they have been through similar periods in the past.

