'I believe in Arsenal again' - Henry says Gunners have a 'togetherness' under Arteta, but he's 'worried' about Europa League

Thierry Henry says he "believes" in Arsenal again under Mikel Arteta, but has expressed concern over their strength in depth.

WHAT HAPPENED? Henry is optimistic about the Gunners' outlook for the season after a fast start that has seen them rise to the top of the Premier League table. However, a club legend also admits to being "worried" about the squad getting stretched as they begin to juggle domestic and European commitments.

WHAT THEY SAID: ‘‘I can see a team there, a togetherness, and I like that. The team is different but you’ve got the likes of Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka. I believe in them. I haven’t believed like this for a very long time, believed that we could do something," Henry said to CBS Sports.

"But I worry about the Europa League because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough but this is a long season so it might be a bit much for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have won five of their opening six league games, with a 3-1 loss to Manchester United last time out the only black mark on their record. Arteta bolstered his squad with five summer signings, including Jesus, who has scored three goals and laid on three assists since moving from Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's men will begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday away at FC Zurich.