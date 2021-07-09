‘I am very sad, Tusker did not deserve to win’ – Gor Mahia’s Vaz Pinto after defeat

The Portuguese tactician bemoans the officiating after K’Ogalo failed to beat the Brewers in a top match on Thursday

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has blamed the match officials for the team’s latest 2-1 defeat against Tusker in the FKF Premier League on Thursday.

K’Ogalo went into the match seeking to arrest a run of three matches without a win but it was not the case as they threw away a first-half lead to succumb to the Brewers at Utalii grounds.

Eugene Asike's powerful header in stoppage time and Boniface Muchiri's brilliantly taken free-kick handed the Brewers the win against K'Ogalo who had taken the lead in the first half courtesy of Tito Okello's effort.

Speaking to Goal after the game, the Portuguese tactician has blamed poor officiating for the team’s defeat insisting he was disappointed the referee had awarded Tusker a free-kick and a corner which was not supposed to be.

What has been said?

“We played very well, was a good game, the first we dominated, the second half I would like to confirm with the videos but for me this is clear, it is not a foul the free-kick gives the goal and it is not a corner for the second goal because the last man to touch the ball is not Andrew [Juma],” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“And because of such refereeing mistakes, it makes the difference, I don’t remember in the second half when Tusker created opportunities but they created the two goals and it was not a corner and it was not a free-kick, I will confirm with the videos again but this is not fair.”

Vaz Pinto continued: “How many yellow cards today [Thursday]? Always to Gor Mahia, not one to Tusker and the free-kick of Kenneth [Muguna] is very dangerous and you don’t give yellow, but in the first half you give yellow to Geoffrey [Ochieng] to Samuel [Onyango], sorry it is not pressure but it is the truth of what I am saying, and it happened against Wazito.”

On whether Gor Mahia can still catch Tusker for the title, Vaz Pinto said: “It is difficult of course now with nine games remaining but what I feel is today [Thursday], was an amazing game, we played very well and it is this type of game I want from my team and we don’t deserve this result,

“I am very sad because this is our life, and one person inside the pitch decides to do things his way and not the correct way, and this is not fair, congratulations to Tusker, they win but they don’t deserve the victory, this is my opinion and if it is my mistake then let it be, but I will check the videos again.”

The win saw the Brewers move to 50 points from 23 matches while Gor Mahia remained fourth on 39 points from 23 matches.