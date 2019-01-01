I am stuck in Nairobi as families enjoy Christmas together - Mbungo

The tactician admits he wanted to spend time with his family but did not get a ticket to travel

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo is disappointed following the club's failure to secure him an air ticket to go home and join his family during the festive season.

The 13-time league champions have been financially struggling without a sponsor with players and the technical bench going for several months without pay. The Rwandan tactician had stated he will leave for his native country last weekend after their match against , but it has not been the case.

"While families are spending their holidays together, I am stuck in Nairobi all by myself," Mbungo told Goal on Thursday.

"The management promised to sort me out so that I can join my family but nothing has come from them. I have no alternative but sit here and wait, it is hurting but there is nothing to do."

On December 15, Mbungo gave Ingwe a 15-day notice to settle the outstanding salary and allowances.

"I have handed a 15-day notice that if the situation will not improve, I will have to leave. I am planning to go home if I do not get my pay within those days."

Leopards are currently placed seventh on the log after managing to get 22 points from their 14 matches.