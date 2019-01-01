'I am simply gutted to see Sony Sugar relegated from KPL' – Otanga

The lanky striker is devastated after learning the expulsion of the Sugar Millers from the top flight after missing three matches

Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga has called on football stakeholders in the country to value the welfare of the players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) more seriously.

This is after his former club were relegated from the top flight after they failed to honour their match against on Wednesday.

The Sugar Millers had missed two other matches, against AFC and FC, and their decision not to travel to Kericho to face Zoo ended their 26-year stay in the top league.

On Friday, KPL confirmed the expulsion of the Awendo-based side with the league now remaining with 17 teams.

“Sony Sugar FC have been expelled from the Kenyan Premier League after failing to honour three matches this season. As a result, results of their matches have been nullified and their remaining fixtures have been cancelled,” a communique obtained by Goal from the KPL stated.

“It was least expected, and I am totally devasted to see a club that gave me my first professional experience in the KPL go down,” Otenga wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Sad indeed but my sincere appreciation for the huge platform, there sure shall be light someday. To all football stakeholders and managers may you seriously value players’ welfare, such happenings are a huge setback.”

With the expulsion of the 2005-06 KPL champions, AFC Leopards have now seen their points drop from 16 to 13 and are now 10th on the log, from eighth.

have also been heavily affected as three points have been deducted from their tally and they now have 16 points. It also means they have surrendered the second position and are now fourth.

, , and Wazito FC have also lost points accrued from their wins against the financially-hit Sony Sugar.