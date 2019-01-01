I am ready to pardon Muguna & Onyango if they come to me – Gor Mahia coach Polack

The Briton coach reveals to Goal he will first listen to the two players who absconded duty before taking any disciplinary action

coach Steven Polack has revealed he is yet to receive any response from demoted captains Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango.

The two players have not reported to Gor Mahia training since playing for Harambee Stars in the international friendly which lost 1-0 to Mozambique during the Fifa break.

And on Sunday, both Muguna and Onyango did not feature for Gor Mahia as they laboured to a 1-0 win against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Their absence irked coach Polack, who moved quickly to name new captains – Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi ahead of the Sharks match.

Speaking to Goal after the Sharks win, Polack says the two players have not reached out to him nor any member of the technical bench on their whereabouts and has given them until today (Monday) to see if they will resurface.

“No…I haven’t heard anything yet from [Muguna and Onyango] yet but anything can happen on [Monday], maybe they might get in touch but I don’t know,” Polack told Goal.

Asked if he is ready to welcome the two players back in the squad, coach Polack said: “Let’s see, we will sit and chat them down, I am a very open-minded person when it comes to players, and you know I need to listen to why they were not here and then we can go from there.”

On managing a slim win against Sharks which came in the 93rd minute courtesy of Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie, Polack told Goal: “Sometimes in football, you can score in the first minute or the 93rd minute or whatever minute but still win a match.

“And sometimes when you are not playing the same way you always play it becomes difficult to kill off the game, we didn’t play the same way we usually play and we didn’t lose the game so the most important thing is we didn’t lose the game because we won.”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the Caf Confederation Cup where they are drawn to face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off stage.

Article continues below

K’Ogalo will play the first leg at home on October 27 before they head to the return leg after a fortnight.

The Kenyan champions dropped to the second-tier continental competition after going down to USM Alger of in the Caf second round of qualification in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

In the 2018/19 season, Gor Mahia managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup after dropping from the Champions League but were eliminated by RS Berkane in a 7-1 aggregate defeat.