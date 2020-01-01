I am ready to guide Lokale at HIFK Fotboll - Arnold Origi

The 19-year old completed a short-term loan move to the Finish side and the former Kenyan goalkeeper says he is ready to help him settle

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has openly welcomed Sydney Lokale at HIFK Fotboll.

Lokale joined the Finish side on a six-month loan deal and will work with Origi after he completed the transfer on Friday.

Origi has urged on the 19-year old to focus on the job that brought him to Europe as he is ready to guide him while at HIFK.

“Welcome, I am extremely happy to have you on the best side of Helsinki brother man. Just bang in the goals and I will take care of everything else. Even where to find Kenyan food here I will show you just score goals as you always do,” Origi posted on his Facebook page.

HIFK Sports Director Mika Lonnstrom said the former Nakuru All-Stars striker encompasses all that they need in their striking department and in the team at large.

“He is a young, humble and ambitious player and these are important values that we are building our team on,” Lonnstrom told the club's portal.

Lokale, on his part, was quick to appreciate those who have helped him grow in his career.

“Thank you, Nakuru All-stars and FC for moulding me into a professional player. Thank you, everyone, at Kariobangi Sharks for always pushing me to greater heights,” Lokale posted on his Facebook page.

“There is no other way I can thank you from the management to teammates for always challenging me to be assiduous. I have enjoyed working with you and learning from you every day.”

The U23 Kenyan international hope to successfully face the challenge at his new club.

“I will continue to work to build something we can all be proud of. To my new teammates at HIFK, the coaches, and everyone, I am excited to join you. I am ready for the challenge,” he concluded.