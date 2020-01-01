‘I am proud of Gor Mahia players & they must stay positive’ – Polack

The British coach praises the character of his players as they managed to move top of the 17-team table once again

coach Steven Polack has praised his players for staying positive despite the financial problems they have been facing in recent months.

The Kenyan champions have been struggling to make ends meet following the exit of SportPesa as their title sponsors. The exit has seen the club struggle to pay salaries to players and the technical bench.

Despite all the problems, Gor Mahia have still managed to return to the summit of the 17-team Kenyan Premier League ( ) table on 44 points, four more than second-placed Kakamega and they still have one match in hand.

It is the reason coach Polack has taken his time to congratulate the players for the recent results, which have seen them reclaim the top spot and also stay on course to winning a fourth successive league title.

“We have always been looking at things in the club on a positive way and we know the circumstances we have been going through for the last few months and I am so proud of my boys,” Polack told Goal.

“I like the way they [players] focus when we do play and that is a huge honour for me because some players would not have liked to play under the circumstances of how things happened.

“So I am really proud of this players, I will always try to get a positive vibe in camp and they have to think positive all the time because when you have a positive mind then you get positive results and that is what I am trying to instill in the team.”

On sitting at the top of the log, Polack told Goal: “It is not a surprise because you have seen how the players have been fighting.

“I just don’t want the position to get into my players, I just want them to concentrate and do the job they like doing. The league is a marathon and we still have a number of matches before the season concludes, so it is not time to celebrate yet.”