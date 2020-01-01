I am positive Makwatta will do wonders for Zesco United - Mwanza

The Kenyan joined the Zambian giants but his goal-scoring form was affected by the coronavirus pandemic which forced league suspension

Former Zambia national team and Zesco United striker Jackson Mwanza has challenged Kenyan forward John Makwatta to remain steadfast and focused.

Makwatta joined the Ndola-based side in January from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC and scored four goals before the coronavirus break interfered with his good form.

The former and Buildcon star had scored 13 goals for Ingwe in half-a-season before he left for Zambia.

More teams

“He came in very well and scored very important goals for us,” Mwanza told the club’s website.

“Makwatta is a good player with a bright future. However, he needs to remain steadfast and focused on what he does best if he is to progress beyond his current levels.

“As a striker, you are always judged by the number of goals you score for your team. This is even difficult if you are playing for a big club like Zesco United.

“I am positive he will do wonders next season especially that he came in quite late.”

The club’s U19 coach also urged the senior players to respond in the next campaign after failing to defend the title in the cancelled season.

Nkana FC won their 13th title after edging out Forest . Zesco United finished fifth and missed out on continental football qualification for the first time in eight years.

“There is definitely a need to respond,” Mwanza added.

“The players need to show the desire to get back to the top, where this club belongs. Yes, we lost the title in difficult circumstances, however, we need to be accountable for what has transpired.

“The Zesco United I played for many years ago is different from the current Zesco United. This club has been transformed into a winning machine.

“This is a team whose philosophy now is highly focused on not only winning domestic titles but also participating in Caf competitions.

“This change means that every player needs to adapt to what the club stands for and what it yearns to achieve. Key to all this is a discipline on and off the pitch.”

Article continues below

Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] cancelled the local league after the coronavirus infections among the football fraternity increased when the competition had just restarted in mid-July.