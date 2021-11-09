‘I am overwhelmed to sign for Watford’ – Nigeria keeper Okoye delighted to play in Premier League

Nigeria international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his happiness to play in the Premier League after sealing a transfer move to Premier League side Watford.

On Monday, the Hornets confirmed the 22-year-old had signed a five-and-a-half-year deal from Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam but he was loaned back to the Dutch side until the end of the current campaign.

Okoye, who has managed one clean sheet so far this season in 13 appearances for Sparta, has taken to his social media after sealing the move.

“I am overwhelmed to sign for Watford and to play in the Premier League is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little boy,” Okoye wrote on his Instagram page.

“I can’t wait to get started with the team upcoming season 2022-2023 season and I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.

“See you soon.”

On unveiling the player, Watford said on their official website: “Watford is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement to sign highly-rated young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, on a five-and-a-half-year deal that will begin on January 1, 2022.

“The Nigeria international joins the Hornets for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam, to where he will return on loan until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

“A regular starter for the Dutch club, Okoye has lined up between the sticks in each of their games so far this season, while he has made 13 appearances for his country since debuting in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in 2019.

“The 6ft 6in shot-stopper’s consistent displays for both club and country have seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but he has now put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Golden Boys.

“Welcome to Watford, Maduka!”

Okoye’s arrival at Vicarage Road will see him link up with other Nigerian players among them William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo alongside Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, Morocco’s Adam Masina, and Cameroon's Nicolas N’Koulou.

He is also in the Nigeria squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.