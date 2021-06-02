'I am out of danger' - Harambee Stars' Matasi after Lessos road accident

The former Posta Rangers star was involved in an unfortunate incident while travelling from upcountry to Nairobi

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is out of danger after a Tuesday road accident that occurred at Lessos along the Kapsabet-Nakuru Highway.

The St George SC star was coming back to Nairobi from his home county of Kakamega when his Toyota Vitz car lost control after its tyre burst. The goalkeeper, who was travelling with his wife and son, was rushed to Lessos clinic before being transferred to Kakamega Hospital, where he was confirmed to be out of danger.

"Since yesterday when I got the accident, my condition has not been bad and I am thankful to God that we are all alive," Matasi told Goal. "I had three X-ray sessions and three CT Scans, and now I'm fine with just minor injuries, and I'm hoping to be fine in a few days."

"I can say that my son and wife were seriously injured. My wife got a leg fracture and she is under the good care of doctors. My son got a fracture in his hand and went under surgery at night, but he is in a stable condition.

"We had attended a funeral service and organised to travel back on Tuesday and just past Lessos, our tyre burst and the car lost control. The driver tried his best but the impact was too huge to be controlled, so we rolled over three times.

"The people of Nandi reacted very fast and rescued us. We received first aid in Kapsabet and became very stable, so we asked to be transferred to Kakamega, where we have close relatives.

"The FKF secretary-general for the Kakamega Branch was here in the morning but I have not heard anything from the main office, probably because I have been offline.

"For the fans in Kenya and Ethiopia, let me assure them that everything is okay and in one, two or three weeks I will be stable."

Article continues below

Matasi is one of Kenya's most established goalkeepers, although he has not been called up in recent times for national assignments. Since Sebastien Migne left in 2019, he has not been summoned, with Ian Otieno of Zesco United, Brian Bwire from Kariobangi Sharks, Arnold Origi and Ulizi Stars' Jacktone Odhiambo and James Saruni being the goalkeepers who have enjoyed Harambee Stars moments.

The 33-year-old has played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018. He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.