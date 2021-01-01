'I am not worried about my drought in front of goal' - Tusker FC's Muchiri

The former Sony Sugar winger has further revealed how being mentally strong helped him overcome his injury

FC forward Boniface Muchiri has stated he will start scoring in the FKF-Premier League at the right time and does not want to put himself under unnecessary pressure by comparing himself with others.

The former winger has been a regular for the 11-time league champions but while his fellow attackers have at least found the back of the net this season, the winger is struggling to match them.

"I am not worried about my drought in front of goal because I know the moment I will score one goal, others will automatically come," Muchiri told the club's online TV.

"I also have my targets for the season that I am aiming at achieving. It is all about patience and waiting at the right time. I do not want to force things and put myself under unnecessary pressure because maybe others are scoring and I have not.

"I am glad right now I can run, play, shoot the ball and such."

The 26-year-old was out of the game for about a year owing to an injury sustained. He has explained how it affected him and the reason he managed to come back stronger.

"I have personally come a long way; staying out of football for a year because of an injury leaves you several steps behind," Muchiri continued.

"If you are not strong mentally and without match fitness, it will take you time before you get your rhythm and be at par with your colleagues. The best thing for me is that I have been mentally strong.

"Coach Robert Matano has played a huge role in helping me develop a strong mentality. He demands what he knows you are capable of giving since he has records of your past performance. So being strong mentally is the reason why I have come back from injury, worked hard, and managed to return to the first team."

The Ruaraka-based charges started the FKF-Premier League season badly but their form picked up along the way.

The Brewers will be playing second-placed on Saturday and the experienced winger has opined on what they have to do to win the game.

"The season has been good despite several challenges like a poor start. We started with a loss and a draw, then won several games before drawing again.

"The team is doing well, we are developing together and working as a team.

"The team has prepared well and I believe if we work according to the instructions given then everything will be fine. The team that will take its chances will carry the day. The team that will stamp authority in midfield will carry the day. It is what we want to do and work hard towards achieving our goal."