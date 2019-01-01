I am not quitting as Gor Mahia chairman soon - Rachier

The K’Ogalo boss reveals the reason he will stay for longer at the helm of the club chasing a fourth successive KPL title this season

Ambrose Rachier has stated he is not ready to relinquish his post at .

The club chairman has now turned against a statement he issued earlier this year where he stated he will quit his post by the end of December.

“I am not ready to quit as Gor Mahia chairman,” Rachier is quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

“Many people including sponsors have told me not to leave Gor Mahia. The sponsors say they may not want to continue if I am not there. I may hold on longer.”

Rachier’s admission reinforces what critics had suspected - he is not leaving. Despite the noise of “out with the oldies and in with the younglings” the fans have made, he seems unfazed by the calls for him to hand over.

“People have called me [Robert] Mugabe and claim I am forcing myself on this seat. I can assure you if someone contested against me, they would not win,” Rachier continued.

According to K’Ogalo treasurer Sally Bollo, Rachier - who was appointed the Gor Mahia chairman in 2008 - deserves to stay for longer to build the team.

“[Rachier] came and we rose. Since 2012, we were the unbeaten champions. Up from number 15 where he found us,” Bolo says.

Gor Mahia will be seeking for a fourth straight Kenyan Premier League ( ) title under the regime of Rachier. K’Ogalo will kick off the season with a match against in Kisumu on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions are also taking part in the Caf , where they reached the second round after eliminating Aigle Noir from Burundi on a 5-1 aggregate score.

They will now face USM Alger from in the next round.