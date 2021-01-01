‘I am not going to lie’ - CS Mohamed unsure of Kenyan sports resumption timeline

The government official has stated efforts must be directed to contain Covid-19 first before allowing normalcy to resume

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has admitted there is little she can do to ensure sport resumes in the country.

Soccer, among other sports disciplines, were suspended in March as the government took measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and Mohamed has now affirmed resumption lies in the decreasing of infection numbers.

“I am not going to lie. All our efforts are directed towards ensuring levels of infections are down. So, we all have a role to play towards that agenda. As a ministry, there is nothing we can do at the moment,” the minister told People Daily.

In readiness for the resumption, Football Kenya Federation had ensured players have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but Mohamed said it is only president Uhuru Kenyatta who can give directions.

“I realised several federations have taken the measures of ensuring the athletes are vaccinated. But, even in our efforts to see sports resume, we should remember this is a presidential directive which we must respect,” she added.

The top government official stated she is hopeful of future resumptions but stated control measures must be given room first.

“Yes, there is hope we shall be able to resume sports but first things first, we must be able to observe all the protocols put in place to boost containment measures,” the minister concluded.

The FKF Premier League was suspended when a number of teams had played 16 games. AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia had played the least number of games standing at 14.

The resumption of the competition will see Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards engage in a rather tight affair at the top as they sit first, second and third respectively. Vihiga United, Mathare United and Zoo will be given chances to fight against possible relegation.

The suspension could also affect the national team Harambee Stars who will be playing World Cup qualifiers in June. FKF president Nick Mwendwa had confirmed they were thinking of an alternative that would see the qualifiers held outside the country should the suspension order remain unlifted.

Kenya are in Group E alongside Mali, neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

