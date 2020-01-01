I am not concerned with Yanga SC rumours now - Simba SC's Ndemla

Reports have been doing the rounds in the country around the midfielder's future whose contract will end when the season comes to a halt

Simba SC midfielder Said Ndemla has responded to the transfer rumours that he might make a surprise move to Yanga SC.

Ndemla's contract with the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) champions is expected to end when the current season will come to a halt. With that in mind, reports have indicated the midfielder could make a surprise move and join Simba's archrivals Yanga.

With stiff competition in the Wekundu wa Msimbazi's midfield, Ndemla has always found it hard to earn regular starting positions.

More teams

“I think after the season ends when both VPL and matches have all been played, my contract with Simba would have ended and at that point, I may speak about my future,” Ndemla told Mwanaspoti.

“For the interest from Yanga and any other team on me, I think it is natural for any good player to attract interest from good teams.

“But it would not be wise enough to talk about those teams now as my primary interest is to serve Simba and make sure we win the league and the FA Cup.

“I have been reading and hearing about the rumours on me and a move to Yanga but the truth is my focus and energy is on helping Simba for now. At Simba, we still have some jobs yet to be done in full.”

The midfielder, who was promoted to the first team in 2013 at 16, says he is working hard to make sure he enjoys a first-team call-up in the remaining matches if the league would resume.

“As a player, my first dream is always to make a contribution to the team especially being in the first team on a regular basis and when that does not happen, it is always not good for me,” explained the star.

“If you have been following keenly, there are those coaches who have always fielded me in their starting XIs but others have not. I take them as personal challenges and I am working to improve myself.”

Article continues below

The Tanzanian also revealed his hope of playing for a foreign team before his career ends.

“I believe it is a matter of time before I venture and play professional soccer outside the country,” Ndemla concluded.

“When the time will come, I believe I will do it because it is part of my larger dream as a footballer to play outside one day.”