I am not a failure - Omino to Kisumu All-Stars

The coach was replaced at the club by Arthur Apiyo after failing to turn the team's fortunes around

Veteran tactician Henry Omino states the situation surrounding Kisumu All-Stars made everyone struggle.

The promoted side has endured a poor start to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and is in 16th position after playing as many games. The former coach was fired after falling 4-0 to Kakamega last weekend.

"Yes, I am no longer the head coach at Kisumu All-Stars, but I am not a failure," Omino told Goal on Thursday.

"It is tough to coach without enough training equipment, the players are not motivated either. For instance, we were not even sure whether we were to travel to Bukhungu for the game against Homeboyz, we travelled in a very disorganized way and lost.

"These players have not been paid since July 2019, it was a tough situation and there is nothing we could have done."

Omino is however optimistic the team can do better if the aforementioned issues can be solved.

"All-Stars have good players, they are just frustrated owing to the financial problems in the team. If a lasting solution can be found, the team can get out of the relegation zone," he concluded.

On Wednesday, the Kisumu based side fell 2-0 to leaders FC at Ruaraka Grounds.