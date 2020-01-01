'I am not a coward not to come back!' - Gor Mahia coach Polack

The tactician has also revealed K'Ogalo have resumed training but in small groups

coach Steven Polack has confirmed he will be back to discharge his duties at the club and that he has not left for good as others may perceive.

The Finnish left the country on Friday night for a 10-day holiday with his family in Finland. Of late, the tactician has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the way some of the decisions are made.

His predecessors Dylan Kerr, Hassan Oktay, and Ze Maria had initially used a 'holiday' reason to exit the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants.

More teams

"If it is all about leaving, I could have told them I am not coming back," Polack told Goal.

"I am not a coward to leave and not to come back. I have a two-way ticket; after finishing my business with family at home, Gor Mahia will be my next step in preparations for the 2020/21 KPL season."

The tactician has also stated he is not worried by the exit of players. David Mapigano left the club for the Mainland League giants while Dickson Ambundo opted to join promoted side Dodoma Jiji FC.

Assistant captain Joash Onyango was signed by champions Simba SC while Bonface Omondi opted for Wazito FC.

"We cannot force any player to stay and play for Gor Mahia," Polack continued.

"At the end of the day, the club is always bigger than any individual. We will rebuild with the remaining players as well as the new signings. It is not a big deal, we will rise again."

The KPL might resume in October, and the tactician has revealed players are already preparing.

"We are training in small groups to ensure players return to full fitness before the season starts. The small groups are meant to keep social distancing and at the same time ensure players gain."

Article continues below

The 2019/20 season was annulled by Football Federation (FKF) on April 30. Gor Mahia were crowned and given the right to represent the country in the Caf .

Sugar were relegated from the top-tier alongside fellow Sugar Millers .

Nairobi City Stars and Bidco were also promoted to the KPL.