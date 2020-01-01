‘I am heading nowhere’ - Gor Mahia’s Muguna on future speculation

The majority of K’Ogalo’s fans were anxious about whether the midfielder would leave the club or not, as his former assistant Joash Onyango did

captain Kenneth Muguna has affirmed his interest to stay at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) club and win more titles.

Attention on Muguna’s next move has been growing each day as many expected he would leave, especially after reported interest from Zambian clubs, Simba SC and Daring Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The former star has now affirmed his willingness to serve out the current contract which will end next year, ending much speculation on his future.

“I have been silent and watching all this speculation and unverified stories written by journalists and in blogs,” the former KF Tirana midfielder told Nation Sports.

“Let me make it clear that I am a Gor Mahia player and I am heading nowhere, in fact, to be precise, I am prepared to ensure I play for this great club until the end of my contract in 2021.”

Muguna has won three league titles with K’Ogalo and has stressed the desire to help the record champions bag even more trophies.

“What is going through my mind is making history by leading Gor Mahia to more silverware in the new season,” he added.

“This can be achieved through confidence, self-belief and discipline between all players and the technical bench.”

The Harambee Star also praised the new players who include Bertrand Konfor, Andrew Numero, Samuel Njau, Sydney Ochieng, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng, Tito Okello, Andrew Juma, Levis Opiyo, Kelvin Wesonga, John Macharia, and Kennedy Owino.

“Players come and go, but it is self-belief and motivation that makes each and every footballer take on the pitch to win games,” Muguna concluded.

“The players who have been signed by the club are good and through self-belief and a lot of learning from experienced ones, they will perform.”

As Muguna confirmed his desire to remain with the Green Army, Lawrence Juma – a target for AFC and – is yet to make any potential move known, while Charles Momanyi has also remained silent as reports link him with .

Gor Mahia lost Joash Onyango to Simba while David Mapigano signed for Azam FC after a season with the KPL side.

Others who switched loyalty are Dickson Ambundo who signed for ’s Dodoma Jiji FC and Boniface Omondi who joined Wazito FC.