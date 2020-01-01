I am happy for fulfilling my late mother's AFC Leopards dream - Munene

The left-back reveals how his parent inspired him to become an Ingwe footballer

Washington Munene has explained how he has achieved his late mother's AFC dream.

Signed from Wazito FC, Munene arrived at AFC Leopards and had slowly started featuring in the first team before the coronavirus pandemic struck. The left-back reveals his mother's wish was always to see him wear an Ingwe shirt.

“I got football support from my mother and people who are not maybe well known. Although she passed away but I believe I am living to fulfil her desires. She always told me it would be her joy to see me play for AFC Leopards,” Munene told the club's Online TV.

“It is sad that she is not there to see her vision achieved but I am proud of it because I have gone to hit the target she saw before I reached where I am now.”

The defender also explained his journey from the time he arrived at the Den to how he fought to ensure he is a regular member of the first team.

“At first, breaking into the first team was not easy because of the talent that is in the club. One must work extra hard in order to get a number and keep the same number,” Munene added.

“After learning the expectations and the way the team wanted to play, everything started becoming easy as I also got a friendly welcome from everyone at AFC Leopards.

“The season at AFC Leopards has been challenging financially but the love we got from the fans pushed us a lot. Our season had started picking up and personally, I had started getting the playtime I had really wanted.

“Once anyone has got minutes it is time to remember the targets you have always had.”

Munene also stated why AFC Leopards should fight to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and domestic cups.

“Being a big club in the country, AFC Leopards should be winning cups especially given the passionate support it enjoys in the country. The support gives one the belief that everything is achievable,” he continued.

“When if at all I leave AFC Leopards, I want to leave back something good.”

The fullback went on to pick international stars who have been an inspiration before and during his footballing journey.

“Ashley Cole is my role model as he is the star I watched with real passion since I was young. I loved his technique especially the crosses he used to deliver and his penalty-taking skills. Currently, Jordi Alba and Marcelo are the people who make me love football even more,” Munene concluded.

“Football has changed and we have to change with time. A fullback nowadays is required to move up the pitch more often than before.”

Munene mostly featured for Wazito FC in the National Super League (NSL) before they got promoted.