I am being fought for once being a Kariobangi Sharks man - Nick Mwendwa

Mwendwa claimed his opponents have used his previous position at Kariobangi Sharks to question his transparency in running the FKF

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa claims critics of his administration are using his previous stint at to undermine him and every decision he makes.

This comes after the Afcon-bound Harambee Stars were criticised over the inclusion of Sharks goalkeepers Brian Bwire and Jeff Oyemba, as well as former Sharks striker Masoud Juma.

"My opponents have been fighting me so hard because of my Kariobangi Sharks roots. But the fact is I left the team soon after I was elected FKF president. Should we disband the team so the opponents get happy? I really don't know," Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

"We have been facing a lot of fight also because of team selection, that is what the opponents have dealt a lot of time on. The coach [Sebastien Migne] has his mandate and the biggest one is to call players for assignments."

Mwendwa also defended FKF's decision to stick with Migne even after Afcon elimination.

"For the first time, we are fighting to qualify for Chan after we qualified for Afcon although the results were not that good. So we need stability in the federation as we are not of the opinion of firing coaches with no justifiable reason at all," he added.

"After Kariobagi Sharks managed a win over , majority of Kenyans, in fact, were happy and joked it should have represented Kenya in Afcon but that is football where everyone has his or her own opinion."