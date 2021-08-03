'I am a winner and I expect Gor Mahia players to be winners' - Harrison

The tactician has joined K'Ogalo, taking over from Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto at the helm

Gor Mahia new coach Mark Harrison has promised fans and supporters entertainment as he starts his new job at the club.

The former Southampton goalkeeper is in the country to fill the space left by Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who left the club in July after helping them win the FKF Shield Cup against AFC Leopards. Vaz Pinto's last league game was a 2-1 defeat to Tusker.

Sammy Omollo, who has been in charge since he was Vaz Pinto's assistant, is also expected to assume the same position under Harrison. Omollo has been acting as an interim head coach and has overseen three games, where Gor Mahia have lost two and drawn in the other.

My vision is not different from the club

"Thank you to the family of Gor Mahia for bringing me to Kenya, it is something I am massively excited about," Harrison told Goal.

"I am fully aware of the importance of Gor Mahia in Kenya, being the biggest club here and in Africa. It is an honour for me to be here, I am privileged and I embrace it.

"My vision and targets are not different from the club, I want to win every game, I want to win every trophy that is put in front of us, if it is possible we will do that. I am a winner, and I expect my players to be winners which goes hand in hand with the football club.

"I want to win trophies with style, I want to create an entertaining brand; when supporters get on the field, we can entertain them with the way we play. I am certainly not a long ball merchant by any means, that is not my game. I want the players to go out there and express themselves without fear."

'I know African football inside out'

The Englishman exuded confidence in his ability to coach the team, stating he knows how to win trophies.

Article continues below

"I have been in Africa for 20 years, on and off, I know African football pretty much inside out... I had a brief stint in South Africa, and later on, had an opportunity to coach in three different countries," Harrison continued.

"I am fully aware of the expectations, that does not faze me either; I have been in Botswana with the biggest club there [Township Rollers], we won the championship and qualified for Caf [Champions League] we were runners up in the Mascom Top8 competition, so I am fully aware of what it takes to win the championship and I will bring it to Gor Mahia next season."

Gor Mahia are out of the race to win the league this season but will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Shield Cup.