I am a very honest person and will see out my contract at Gor Mahia – Polack

The Briton coach has assured K’Ogalo fans he will return to see off his contract with the Kenyan champions after the break

coach Steven Polack has dismissed claims he is leaving the club.

Goal had revealed the coach left the country to visit his family in Britain with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) taking a break for international fixtures.

However, the news did not go down well with many K’Ogalo fans thinking the coach had left the club for good. A similar situation occurred when his predecessor Hassan Oktay went home and never returned.

Polack has assured Gor Mahia fans he will return after a one week break.

“I am a very honest person and I will adhere to the two-year contract I signed with Gor Mahia in August,” Polack is quoted by Daily Nation.

“Why should I leave [the way] the club is now doing well on the pitch and on top of the table?”

He added the media reports about his exit were misleading.

“A friend of mine called from to confirm if the rumours [that I had left Gor Mahia] were true but I told him I'm just away on a one week holiday and will be resuming my duties fully on Monday.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the new season to replace Oktay and they have so far won their first four matches in the KPL.

They beat 5-2 in their league opener, floored 2-1, beat 2-0 and managed a 1-0 win against Zoo at Afraha Stadium.