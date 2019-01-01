'I am a Madridista' - Ramos announces Real Madrid stay after China offer

The defender was expected to move on from the Bernabeu this summer after 14 years at the club, but has announced he is staying in the Spanish capital

captain Sergio Ramos has announced he is staying with the club next season, despite receiving an offer from .

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the 33-year-old centre-back has commited his future to Los Blancos after a wave of speculation linking him with a summer move away from the Spanish capital.

"I am Madridista. I want to retire here," said Ramos. "I don't want the fans to be left in any doubts.

"There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club."

When asked about his bond with club president Florentino Perez, he added: "My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son."

The announcement comes amid talk of a lucrative summer move to , and while Ramos accepted he has received an offer from the far East, he was quick to address his situation.

"There is an offer from China," he confirmed, "and If I didn't feel wanted then it's an alternative.

"But at present my deal is with Real Madrid and my plan is to see out my contract.

"There has been too much speculation and I wanted to clear this matter up."

