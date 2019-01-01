'I always look forward to working with him' - Wanyama hails 'great coach' Pochettino

The Kenyan holding midfielder has spoken of his appreciation for his club boss and reveals how much he enjoys learning from him

midfielder Victor Wanyama has hailed Mauricio Pochettino, calling him "a great coach" and saying that he always looks forward to working with him.

The Argentine manager brought Wanyama to from in 2013 and signed him again three years later for Tottenham in 2016.

The midfielder admits he enjoys Pochettino’s personal style of management, expressing how much he enjoys playing for the tactician.



"Pochettino is a great coach who works very hard in every training [session]," Wanyama said, speaking exclusively to Goal.

"He has a constant desire to succeed and win all matches, which is reflected in the players through his help.



"He has his own way of dealing with each player, advising us on and off the pitch continuously and taking care of everyone to get even more out of every player on the pitch.



"I always look forward to working with him and taking advantage of his advice to develop and perform in the stadium in the best way possible."

Spurs’ season ultimately ended in disappointment as they reached the final of the Champions League only to lose 2-0 to Liverpool in the final, but Wanyama is already looking ahead to the next campaign’s goals.

"Last season it was different for us to play in our new stadium and make it to the final of the . We have lived through hard times and good times and will enter next season with greater aspirations," he added.

The Kenyan is currently at the for the first time after a stop-start campaign at club level, having struggled with knee problems that restricted him to just 13 Premier League appearances.

However, Wanyama’s development was taken to another level after joining Spurs from Southampton three years ago and continues under the tutelage of the Argentine tactician.



"For me it was a difficult season and I was tired for a long time because of injury. I was hoping to help the team more but it did not work out well," he said.



"The African Championship is a good opportunity to regain my level and prepare my fitness fully before the holiday and then prepare for the new season, which will be a new personal challenge."