'I almost returned to Gambia because of stress' - Sanneh recalls Nairobi City Stars disappointment

The forward has played a vital role for Simba wa Nairobi to get promoted to the KPL

Nairobi City Stars forward Ebrima Sanneh has revealed how he was allegedly deceived of the good life in and almost returned to Gambia.

The forward joined Simba wa Nairobi in 2014 after helping Real de Banjul to win the domestic league title. However, the grass was not greener on the other side as he explains.

"Winning the Gambian League title gave me the chance and ticket to come to Kenya to seek better opportunities," Sanneh told the club's website.

More teams

"But what I was promised by City Stars before I came left me surprised and extremely disappointed. I almost went back to Gambia because of stress. I never saw the apartment and money that I was promised.

"I was thrown to stay with two other people on Jogoo Road but luckily my uncle worked at the UN here in Kenya and I ended up moving in with him for a year and four months before finding my own place."

The problems followed the forward on the pitch as well; he went on to take time before making a competitive debut for his new team and has explained the reason.

"My issues were more as since arriving [in July 2014 on a six-month loan], I never played football that season due to lack of a work permit; only training and not playing was frustrating," Sanneh recalls.

"I only got to play after three months into the 2015 season. I think I outdid myself after I started because I had never played in the . I scored goals every week and in most games that saw the team beat the relegation red zone on the last day."

After having a short but impressive campaign with Simba wa Nairobi, many teams came for his signature including Zesco United of Zambia. He was sure of the deal to the point that he turned down other offers, but things turned out negative.

"After 2015 I had to leave the team. I had been scouted by big clubs after my first season with Nairobi City Stars," the Gambian explains.

Article continues below

I had an offer from Zambia’s Zesco United and there was interest from all top Kenyan clubs. But I rejected all of them as I was sure [I thought] I would sign a contract with Zesco.

"Unfortunately, things never worked out which really disappointed me and I ended up signing with KRA on the last day for the transfer window for a year to redeem myself."

The striker made a return to City Stars in 2019 and has played a vital role in helping the team get promoted to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).