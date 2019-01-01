'I admire Dortmund's work' - Jobless Mourinho in Bundesliga hint

The Portuguese has talked up his relationship with BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke and says that he hopes Niko Kovac keeps his role at Bayern

Jose Mourinho has expressed his admiration for the and stated that he "admires" and how they operate as a football club.

The Portuguese is currently without a job after being sacked by following a disappointing 2018-19 campaign that saw the Red Devils struggling to keep pace with their top-four rivals.

There has since been a revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer although Mourinho has maintained that he still believes he belongs at the highest level in management.

That has seen him express his desire to land a new job in the summer, insisting that he has already turned down "three or four" opportunities to return to the dugout.

The likes of and have been mooted as potential next destinations for Mourinho, while he has already revealed that he "imagine myself" coaching in Ligue 1.

And he has now talked up his relationship with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, claiming that he is an admirer of the Bundesliga title hopefuls.

He told Sport Bild: "I admire the work of BVB. Mr Watzke trusted me enough to ask for my opinion about a player and a coach I know well, I was honest, gave him my best possible rating.

"[Since then Watzke and Mourinho have] maintained respect for each other."

Bayern are, of course, the other major power in German football and, despite what has been an up-and-down season, they remain in the hunt for a domestic league and cup double.

The Bavarians were dumped out of the by but have clawed their way back into the Bundesliga title race and have a DFB Pokal semi-final to look forward to against .

Speculation will always be rife over head coach Niko Kovac and his position at the club, given their struggles in 2018-19, but Mourinho is hopeful that the Croatian keeps his job.

He added: "I honestly assure you that I hope Niko will keep his job because he worked very hard to reach that level.

"It is hard to believe that Bayern will squander the title now. This [Bayern dropping points to let Dortmund back in] will not be easy, because Bayern has the experience to control their fate.

"The Bundesliga provides an exciting competition to follow, especially with the teams in the middle of the table. They're constantly improving and thereby creating a more level competition. Full stadiums, great organisation, good tactical approaches by many teams - I think the Bundesliga is really interesting."

Bayern are currently one point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, with their resounding 5-0 win over their rivals in their last fixture going some way to cementing their tag as favourites to lift the trophy with six games to go.