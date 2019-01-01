Hussein Dey warn Gor Mahia ahead of Caf return leg fixture in Algeria

Gor Mahia resumed the leadership of Group D while Zamalek are bottom

has been told to expect a hostile reception when they visit this coming weekend.

Hussein Dey, K’Ogalo’s next host in the Caf Confederation Cup has promised to avenge the ‘mistreatment’ they went through in their three-day visit in .

Hussein Dey, who lost the grips of the Group D after going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia on Sunday, cited mistreatment by their host whom they accused of failing to provide them with a bus when they landed at the JKIA.

Hussein Dey, who picked their first win in the Group, that is now led by K’Ogalo, also accused the Kenyan champions of providing them with a substandard training facility at the Goan Institute.

Article continues below

“Gor Mahia didn’t provide any reception, starting from the airport. There was no bus waiting for us or provision of the stadium to train on.

“They will see our real face when they arrive in Algeria for the return match, from the airport to the stadium,” the Algerian club posted on their Twitter page.

Gor Mahia is leading the Group with six points; two above Hussein Dey, who is tied on points with Angolan side Petro Atletico while of is bottom with two points.