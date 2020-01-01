Hurdles emerge in AFC Leopards' attempts to complete Mwendwa deal

The offensive midfielder is expected to be one of the few local players Ingwe will sign and unveil on Thursday

Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights AFC have been frustrated in their efforts to sign Harrison Mwendwa from .

A source close to both parties has revealed to Goal the demands the player’s representative have placed as there are a number of hurdles in AFC Leopards’ attempt to sign the star.

AFC Leopards have been chasing the offensive midfielder’s signature for months but they have not been successful yet.

The 13-time KPL winners are yet to confirm signing any new footballer although they have been linked with a number of both local and international talents.

“The Mwendwa deal would have been completed a long time ago but the demands from his side, especially his agent who is a former Harambee Stars coach, has made the process rather hard,” the source told Goal on Saturday.

“The club is keen to sign him and I also understand Mwendwa is keen but let us wait and see what could happen within the next few days.”

The source further revealed the tentative date when the new players will be unveiled.

“The club is organising a better way to introduce to the public their new players,” he added.

“The fans will know them next week, probably on Thursday when everything [transfer deals] will be done and dusted.”

Goal understands AFC Leopards have already signed Fabrice Mugheni.

The midfielder had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and his stay through to 2017 helped the club win two titles. The first one was the Rwandan Peace Cup in 2016 before the league title in the 2016/17 season.

Another player who has agreed in principle to join AFC Leopards is Muzamir Mutyaba. The Ugandan is expected to travel and sign the contract papers and will be among the new players to be unveiled in the coming days.

Mutyaba’s experience in the Ugandan league and his recent exit from KCCA FC is said to have attracted AFC Leopards greatly.

Mutyaba won three league titles, a Cecafa Club Championship title, two Ugandan Cups and was named the Fufa Player of the Year in 2017.

Derrick Otanga, who left Wazito after a season with them and has now joined , was previously linked with AFC Leopards.

The club has also not confirmed the players who will depart before the 2020/21 season begins.