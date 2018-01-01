Humphrey Mieno requests to sit out Gor Mahia v Kariobangi Sharks match

The lanky star joined K'Ogalo from Tusker on a free transfer and still has a year left on his current contract with the champions

Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno has reportedly asked to be excused from Saturday's Kenyan Premier League clash against Kariobangi Sharks.

Earlier this week, Goal exclusively reported that the 28-year-old is a subject of interest from Ethiopian bigwigs, St Georges. And now, sources have told Goal that the former Tusker and Sofapaka midfielder reportedly explained to K'Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay that he is not in the right frame of mind to face Sharks.

“He (Mieno) has a close friend, who is unwell after a recent accident, but let's just say he is also unsettled," a source told Goal.com.

Reports further explained that coach Oktay convinced Mieno to feature against Sharks and assured that he will thereafter be given time off to sort his matters. On Friday, Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi revealed that he was ready to welcome Mieno at St Georges.

In an interview with Goal.com, Matasi admitted that the Ethiopian giants had already made contact to sign the player. “Mieno is a good player and I am ready to welcome him here; I will be glad to have him play for us because we all know of his quality.

“I understand contact has been made, but I am not in a position to say it all, so I currently do not know where the negotiations have reached.”

Mieno joined Gor Mahia from Tusker on a free transfer in January and still has a year left on his current contract with the club. A move to St. Georges will reunite the player with Stewart Hall, who coached him at both Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League and at Azam in Tanzania.