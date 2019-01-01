Humphrey Mieno exit: Gor Mahia maintains they are not worried

As exclusively reported by Goal on Tuesday, the ex-Tusker and Sofapaka ace left the Kenyan champions to sign for St. George

Gor Mahia have maintained that they have a good squad that can fill in the void left by midfield star Humphrey Mieno.

As exclusively reported by Goal on Tuesday, the former Tusker and Sofapaka ace left the Kenyan champions to sign for Saint George of Ethiopia. Mieno, who had a one-year contract with K’Ogalo, agreed two years with the Ethiopian giants.

Gor Mahia secretary general Ronald Ngala has insisted that the exit of the star will not affect the team as they have enough players to play in his role.

“Yes, Mieno is a good player but we could not stand his way, we had to let him leave. There are enough players in the team, who can rise for the occasion, and do what Mieno has been doing, but if they fail to deliver then we can think about signing.

“I believe we will have a good run this season; we want to win the league and do better in the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Gor Mahia will take on New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of Caf on Sunday. K’Ogalo are carrying a 2-1 advantage from the first leg and a win or draw of any kind will see them through to the group stages of the competition.