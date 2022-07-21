Hummels: I'm not good enough for a Borussia Dortmund extension right now

The veteran defender has entered the final year of his current deal and wouldn't blame the club if they didn't hand him a renewal

Mats Hummels has admitted that he is not good enough to be given a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund right now. The 33-year-old centre-back is due to become a free agent next summer and says he is "relaxed" about his future despite admitting poor form.

Hummels only recently returned to full fitness after a muscle injury that saw him miss the back end of the 2021-22 campaign. The veteran defender has featured in all four of Dortmund's pre-season games so far, but he does not feel that he is owed fresh terms.

What has Hummels said about his situation at Dortmund?

Hummels says he has already been very honest with BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl about his current standing in the squad.

He said in an interview with German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten: "I've told Sebastian Kehl that if I put myself in BVB's place, I would not extend with me right now.

"I think both sides are right to be relaxed about it."

Is Hummels thinking about retirement?

Hummels, who is also a former Bayern Munich star and Germany international, played in 32 games across all competitions for Dortmund last season.

A persistent knee problem prevented him from reaching his best level, though, and he is not sure how much longer his body will hold up to the demands of the modern game.

Asked if he is thinking about hanging up his boots in the near future, Hummels replied: "Of course.

"But I will decide that spontaneously."

He added: "Unfortunately last year was not good at all in terms of health. Among other things, the knee story has already shown me that there are only a few years in the bones."