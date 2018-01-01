Lloris wants silverware with Tottenham

Trophies are on the mind of Hugo Lloris as Tottenham seek their first title since 2008.

Tottenham captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is determined to end the club's wait for silverware this season.

Spurs have impressed under manager Mauricio Pochettino, however, Tottenham are without a trophy since winning the 2008 EFL Cup.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League this season and nine points behind leaders Liverpool, while the club is in the Champions League last 16 and EFL Cup semi-finals against Chelsea.

A World Cup winner with France at Russia 2018, Lloris said: "This [winning silverware] is what we work for.

"We know we are in the Premier League and there are a lot of contenders, big teams, big players, and that is why we are excited to be here.

"We are in the most competitive country, so we keep working with the same mentality and do our best.

"We have shown in the past that Tottenham is very competitive and we are reducing the gap with the best."

Article continues below

Lloris' point was recently echoed by Son Heung-min, who said Tottenham deserve a trophy and have been "unlucky" in their pursuit of silverware over the past several seasons.

The pursuit of the Premier League crown was greatly impacted by the club's most recently defeat, a shock 3-1 loss at home to Wolves right as Spurs appeared set to contend with Liverpool and Manchester City atop the league.

Now, Tottenham will face Cardiff City on Tuesday sitting in third place heading into the second half of the Premier League campaign.