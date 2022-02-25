Hughton: New Ghana technical advisor opens up on appointment for Nigeria showdown

New Ghana technical advisor Chris Hughton is poised to return to technical duties as the Black Stars face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs next month.



Born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother in England, the former Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion boss has been appointed to an interim four-man technical leadership group to guide the Black Stars through their March assignments.



He had been out of a job since parting ways with EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest last September.



“Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana," 63-year-old Hughton told Chronicle Live.



“My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria. I am involved in that.



“There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games.



“But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer.”



Hughton will assist Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and former Ghana winger Otto Addo, who has been handed the task of acting as head coach for the upcoming two-legged qualifier.



Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng, a former Netherlands international of Ghanaian heritage, and Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani have been appointed as assistant coaches.



Ghana will host Nigeria in Cape Coast on March 25 and travel away for the return leg in Abuja four days later.



The winners on aggregate over the two legs secure qualification for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.



Ghana are having to go into the coming games with an interim technical leadership after failing to settle on a substantive coach to fill the void created by the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked from duty after supervising a disappointing campaign at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



Hughton and Addo were forerunners to permanently replace the Serbian before being brought together for the Nigeria showdown.



Media reports say the former will be named as substantive head coach after the March games.