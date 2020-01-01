Huge boost for Barcelona as Ter Stegen returns to squad after long injury lay-off

The German goalkeeper is in line to feature in the Blaugrana's latest Champions League group-stage outing in midweek

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been named in 's squad to face after making a full recovery from a serious knee injury.

Ter Stegen was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining tendon damage in August and hasn't featured for Barca at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Brazilian shot-stopper Neto has filled in for the international over the past two months, with Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman currently ushering in a new era at Camp Nou.

Barca have endured a shaky start to the season in Ter Stegen's absence, slipping to 12th in the Liga standings after winning just two of their opening six fixtures.

Koeman's men have saved their best performances for the , claiming comfortable victories over Ferencvaros and to storm to the top of Group G.

The Blaugrana will be aiming to extend their 100 per cent record when Dynamo Kiev arrive at Camp Nou on Wednesday night, and will be boosted by the return of their No.1 keeper.

Ter Stegen has been included in Koeman's final 21-man squad for the contest, but it is not yet clear whether or not he will be handed his first start since Barca's humiliating 8-2 defeat to in last season's quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old's future in Catalonia had been the subject of much speculation over the summer, as talks over a contract extension seemingly hit a brick wall due to his lofty wage demands.

Barca were, however, eventually able to reach an agreement with the German , who signed a renewal on October 20 which will see him remain at Camp Nou through to 2025.

Ter Stegen's new deal also included a €500 million (£457m/$591m) buy-out clause, which effectively dismissed rumours of a potential move away from the club amid reported interest from the likes of , and .

After Barca's latest European outing, the experienced 'keeper could be in line to feature in a Liga clash with on Saturday, with four points currently separating the two sides in the table.