Hudson-Odoi reportedly gives Ghana green light after meeting with ‘new’ coach Hughton

Chelsea and England attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly nearing a switch of international allegiance to Ghana following a meeting with Chris Hughton, who is reportedly closing in on being named as the new coach of the Black Stars.



The revelations come as the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was caught on camera by Citi Sports in a meeting with the father of the player in Accra on Sunday, moments before reportedly meeting up with the 21-year-old himself at the same venue.



Chelsea sensation Hudson-Odoi is currently in Ghana on a short holiday, making a return to the country of his father for the second time in seven months.



According to media speculation, Hughton is set for a similar meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey and his family, the coach having seemingly started work before formally getting the appointment.



Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, who has refused to avail himself for international duty with Ghana since making his professional breakthrough with Spanish side Real Valladolid in 2019, is said to be another player aimed for talks with the former Newcastle United manager.



Ghana are in search for a new head coach following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac on the back of an abysmal performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage without winning a single game.



Hughton and Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, a Germany-born former Ghana international, are the two leading candidates for the Ghana job.



Hudson-Odoi has been a long target of Ghana’s national team and after being sidelined recently by England, for whom he has made three appearances so far, has heightened speculation about a possible switch.



While in Ghana last June, the attacker held separate meetings with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana Minister for Sport Mustapha Ussif in the West Africans’ bid to persuade.



Under Fifa’s current eligibility rules, Hudson-Odoi, born to Ghanaian parents in the UK, could apply for a switch of international allegiance to Ghana anytime from November this year provided he does not make any more senior appearances for England.



His last elite outing for the Three Lions was in November 2019.



Should Ghana beat Nigeria in March to qualify for the World Cup, the youngster will be available just in time to join the Black Stars for their adventure in Qatar.