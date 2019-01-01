Hudson-Odoi out to emulate Hazard & Willian but sheds no light on Chelsea future

The teenage forward continues to be linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich and he admits that he intends to reach the very top of the game

Callum Hudson-Odoi is seeking to emulate the success of team-mates Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro, but offered no indication as to whether he will be sticking around at Stamford Bridge to hit those targets.

At just 18 years of age, a product of the Blues’ academy system is facing some tough career choices.

Goal revealed during the January transfer window that he had been the subject of a £35 million ($46m) bid from German giants Bayern Munich, and that the champions intend to continue monitoring his progress.

Chelsea had been hoping to agree fresh terms with a hot prospect and fend off the mounting interest, but Hudson-Odoi has opted against penning a contract extension at this stage.

He is completely focused on unlocking his full potential at present, with there a desire on his part to follow in the footsteps of some illustrious colleagues in west London.

Hudson-Odoi told The Independent: “Everyone in the dressing room was very humble and genuine [when I came in].

“There was nobody who was bigger than anybody else, no egos. They brought me into the system and made me feel welcome and to not be scared or nervous, just myself.

“I look up to everyone, but I especially look forward to training with Hazard, Willian and Pedro, especially because that’s where I play.

“I just keep working hard to try to emulate what they do and, hopefully, I can be where they are one day.”

While stopping short of revealing whether he intends to be their team-mate for the foreseeable future, Hudson-Odoi admits that he is living the dream at Chelsea.

That should offer some hope to the Blues, with the U19 international adding on his experiences to date: “I’ve been there throughout my whole life. Putting on the shirt for the first time, being a home-grown player, at such a young age, making my debut was an amazing feeling.

“Just seeing my shirt in the dressing room, it made me feel like a part of the club. It was a dream come true.

“[Once I was on the pitch] I just wanted to get on the ball as much as possible and show what I’m capable of. I think now I’ve done that, I’m just delighted and pleased for myself.

“[When I scored my first goal for the club, against Vidi in the ] I just couldn’t believe it to be fair.

“As soon as I saw the crowd screaming and jumping I didn’t think it was a goal. I thought that I’d done something wrong and then when everyone started coming round me I realised… I’d actually done it… I’d actually scored my first goal for my club. It was a proud moment for me and my family.”